UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 255 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.28. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

