UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in HP were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 9,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 16,796 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 44.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

