UMB Bank n.a. Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

