UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRB. Northcoast Research cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,458,311.20. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

