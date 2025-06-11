UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 346.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

