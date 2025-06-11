UMB Bank n.a. Sells 11,209 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 93.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,969 shares of company stock worth $29,909,594. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $762.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 197.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $806.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

