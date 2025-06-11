UMB Bank n.a. Sells 17,732 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. This represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total value of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.13. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.