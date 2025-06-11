UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,806 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,875,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,281,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,437,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock worth $4,665,124 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

