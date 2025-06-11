UMB Bank n.a. Sells 192 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $180.11. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,174,516. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $7,665,200 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

