UMB Bank n.a. Sells 202 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $649,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,952,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,760 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8,209.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,381,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,543 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $230,204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,336,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $504,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,571 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.5%

ROST opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.93.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

