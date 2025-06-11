UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,598 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $314,794. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

