UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,648 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUEM opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.60. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

