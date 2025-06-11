UMB Bank n.a. Sells 270 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 139,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Wealth boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 132,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $120.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average of $125.73.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on A shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,456.28. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.