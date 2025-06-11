UMB Bank n.a. Sells 433 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $111.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

