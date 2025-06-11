UMB Bank n.a. Sells 446 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Lesley Beneteau sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $46,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,499.64. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,917 shares of company stock worth $5,423,033 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLTO

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.27. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $83.87 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.