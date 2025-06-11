UMB Bank n.a. Sells 8,324 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 722,024 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $5,858,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,517,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 595,684 shares during the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $5,627,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,177,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 554,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE LEG opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

