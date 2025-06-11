UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 2.0%

UNM stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

