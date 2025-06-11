uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives $37.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on uniQure from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of QURE opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.08. uniQure has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.25. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth $106,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in uniQure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

