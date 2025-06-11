United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2,090,573.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,314,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,462,018,000 after buying an additional 18,313,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,567,253,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,170,000 after buying an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,184,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 975,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,176,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total transaction of $3,904,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,390. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.