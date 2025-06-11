United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,048.54 ($14.16) and traded as high as GBX 1,146.50 ($15.48). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,145 ($15.46), with a volume of 645,229 shares changing hands.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,107.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,048.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89.

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 49.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Utilities Group PLC will post 50.9730539 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian El-Mokadem acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,168 ($15.77) per share, with a total value of £35,040 ($47,306.60). Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

