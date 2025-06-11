Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:UE opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.