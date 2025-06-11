Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URBN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 115,390 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,653,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,483,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,134 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

In related news, Director Kotzman Kelly Campbell sold 6,800 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $510,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,725. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,656 shares of company stock valued at $11,318,818. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

