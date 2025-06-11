US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). 34,225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,037,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £120.05 million and a P/E ratio of -3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39.

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

