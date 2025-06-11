US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 149,900.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares during the period.

Get US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

OBIL stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.