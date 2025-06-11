Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, PG&E, Ford Motor, Riot Platforms, Eaton, and Etoro Group are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, water, natural gas and sometimes telecommunications—that households and businesses rely on regardless of economic conditions. Because these firms often operate in regulated markets with predictable demand, their stocks tend to exhibit lower volatility and pay steady dividends, making them a common choice for income-oriented or defensive investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,054,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,824,201. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.33 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

PG&E (PCG)

PCG stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,920,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,085,945. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCG

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,998,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,304,412. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 36,083,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,057,042. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 4.53. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $328.95. 813,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.11 and a 200 day moving average of $315.95. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Etoro Group (ETOR)

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

ETOR stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,602,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,150. Etoro Group has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETOR

Read More