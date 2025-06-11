Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Vaccinex Trading Down 2.4%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

