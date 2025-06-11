Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $188.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTN

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.20. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.54 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $40,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.