Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.28 and traded as high as C$7.64. Valeura Energy shares last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 897,334 shares changing hands.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 1.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.28. The firm has a market cap of C$498.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

