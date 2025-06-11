Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio (TSE:VEQT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.03 and last traded at C$46.98. 161,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 271,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.83.

Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.55.

