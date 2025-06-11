Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Cut by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

VTIP opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

