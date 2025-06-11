Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

