Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 159.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

EVTL stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Vertical Aerospace has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $4.84. Research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

