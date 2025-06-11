VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Tuesday.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.