VinFast Auto’s (VFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.89. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

