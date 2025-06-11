Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of DIS opened at $118.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Walt Disney by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.