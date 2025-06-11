Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

