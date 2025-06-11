Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,879 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $67,887.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,595.90. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,706 shares of company stock worth $7,182,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

