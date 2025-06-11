Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DIVB opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

