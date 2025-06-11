Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,542 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 2.4%

FNOV stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $856.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

