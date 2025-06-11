Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,140 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of OneMain by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.39%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.95%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,332,998.25. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,045.47. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Northland Capmk raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

