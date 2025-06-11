Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,522 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 174,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 159,946 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,361,000 after buying an additional 236,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Victor Woolridge bought 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 95.48%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

