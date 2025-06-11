Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $61.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $969.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

