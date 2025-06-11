Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.