Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,086,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 844,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,414,000 after buying an additional 198,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE EPR opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

