Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,424,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,133 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 998,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,104,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 596.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 379,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after acquiring an additional 324,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $128.00 price target on shares of IDACORP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

IDACORP Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE IDA opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.80. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.64 and a 12 month high of $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $432.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

