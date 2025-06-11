Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,527,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,089,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,718 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,720,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,349,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.46%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.