Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UITB. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,994,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,609,000 after buying an additional 651,567 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after buying an additional 474,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 322,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after buying an additional 293,013 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.1632 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

