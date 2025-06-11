Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $700,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.11. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.