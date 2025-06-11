Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $731,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 420.8% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 64,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493.90. This trade represents a 82.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.92.

Shares of VOYA opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

