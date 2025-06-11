Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,871,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 29.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.